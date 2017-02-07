A more self-conscious white America is rising under Trump

Donald Trump won the presidential election with the support of a majority of white Americans. Some of these Americans were on the far right, people whom we would characterise as white nationalists. Does it follow that Mr Trump’s election victory was based on extreme racist sentiments? No.

Many people who supported Mr Trump were drawn to the Republican party platform because of its emphasis on limited government, individual freedoms and the rule of law. It is not always clear where Democratic party leaders stand on these basic American ideals. In his inaugural address, the president offered a new vision of putting American interests first when it comes to tax policy, trade deals, immigration and defence, areas where the Democrats have been weak and ineffectual. Mr Trump emphasised patriotism and the unifying force of an American national identity, transcendent of race and ethnicity.

During the campaign, Mr Trump intuited the fatigue that many Americans feel due to overdoses of political correctness and identity politics. A more self-conscious white America is developing, especially among able-bodied white men who see themselves as disadvantaged in their competition with other racial and ethnic groups.

White Americans have a reason to be concerned about their future. Studies by Princeton economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton document rising death rates for middle-aged white Americans from preventable causes such as drug abuse, liver disease and suicide. These have been called “deaths of despair”, mostly affecting people with a high school education or less.

Whites live in a world where racial identity politics is played by every other group. They need only copy what other groups have done and use the language of multiculturalism and civil rights to undergird support for a more self-conscious white population.

We have heard a good deal about “white nationalism” recently. I define nationalism as the belief that people with a common language, heritage and culture should be able to maintain their differences from other groups. It can be positive if it revolves around allegiance to one’s country, and negative if it is narrowly focused on race. Nationalism in the positive sense differs from old-style, violently racist white supremacism.

White Americans have been concerned for years about a number of issues that have been mostly ignored by mainstream politicians. These included liberal immigration policies that rapidly changed the demographic make-up of the nation, structural changes in the economy that led to fewer job opportunities, anger about race-based affirmative action and fears about violent crime.

Mr Trump has vowed to address these issues, and to move the country away from identity politics and towards a national identity that recognises the ideals of the nation’s founding fathers. The president hopes to use patriotism to unite as many Americans as he can. For him to succeed, African-Americans and Hispanics have to get on board.

Complaints about Mr Trump’s support from white Americans are misguided. They ignore the fact that the Democratic party has failed voters who care about lawlessness, welfare reform, illegal immigration and the breakdown of the family.

With his actions and rhetoric, Mr Trump has signalled that all lives matter. This is a welcomed acknowledgment for whites who have grown tired of defending themselves against charges of racism.

One hopes the world will give Mr Trump the same opportunity to succeed or fail that it extended to Barack Obama during his eight years in office.

The writer is professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University