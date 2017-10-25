UK-US pact will force big tech companies to hand over data

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

In one of the most sweeping changes to global law enforcement, UK and US authorities are working on new regulations that will compel US technology companies to hand over communications data to UK intelligence agencies to help the fight against terrorism and serious crime.

"In many cases, [US tech] companies say that US law prevents them from co-operating with lawful UK orders and this limits profoundly the UK’s ability to access data that can be critical for disrupting or preventing threats to our citizens,” said Paddy McGuinness, the UK's deputy national security adviser, in his testimony to the US Congress in May. “Virtually all involved in terrorism make use of some communication service provided by US companies."

As the internet became increasingly borderless and digital communications started being stored in the cloud, a 30-year-old US law has become a major obstacle in foreign investigations of serious crimes. Washington and London are now working on new legislation and a bilateral pact that will facilitate data-sharing between the two nations.

New York AG launches probe of Weinstein Co New York prosecutors are investigating The Weinstein Company over possible civil rights violations, including sexual harassment and discrimination, following widespread allegations of misconduct by its co-founder, Harvey Weinstein. Here’s a long read on how the producer’s lawyers kept a lid on the many sexual harassment claims against him.

Google to help publishers find subs Google's head of news has said it is considering taking a cut of every new subscriber it is able to bring to news publishers, using its wealth of machine learning algorithms and personal data on consumers. Richard Gingras told the Financial Times: “In our ad environment, the rev shares are 70 per cent-plus. The rev shares [for publishers] will be significantly more generous than that.”

China’s tech titans break into finance Tech giants Alibaba and Tencent are looking for new fields in which to expand profitmaking and power. As Louise Lucas, the FT’s Asia technology correspondent, explains, their battle for dominance is drawing them into finance and fintech. (FT Video)

238 bids to host Amazon The Seattle-based company has received 238 proposals from cities and regions across North America for its second HQ. But one expert, writing in the FT, thinks pitting communities against each other in a bidding war to see who can cough up the most financial incentives is not good for Amazon’s brand. (Reuters, FT)

Nike’s robot future Nike is working hard to introduce greater automation into the otherwise labour-intensive process of making a shoe. But developing countries fear that robots will deprive them of their shot at industrialisation if companies such as Nike keep increasing their focus on automated production. (FT)

Reining in the Facebook monopoly One of the smartest tech strategy writers, Ben Thompson, argues in his blog Stratechery that the US government should block Facebook’s purchase of social app tbh because networks are the "monopoly makers of the internet era" and we need more of them.

AI experts are the new bankers The world's biggest companies from Google to Apple and Facebook are in a desperate race for AI talent and are willing to pay millions to win it. According to the New York Times, graduates of AI subjects can be paid between $300,000 and $500,000 a year, or more in salary and company stock.

China's citizen rating system In a terrifying piece in Wired UK, Rachel Botsman describes a world where your daily activities are constantly monitored and evaluated: what you buy online and off, your location, your social interactions, your entertainment preferences — and combined into a single Citizen Score. This is the Social Credit System already under way in China, designed to rate trustworthiness in its 1.3bn citizens by 2020.

Tech tools you can use — Pixel 2

Leave it to Google to take the latest top-of-the-line smartphone components, engineer an aluminium and glass case, slap on a premium price tag, and come up with something that looks decidedly . . . generic, writes Richard Waters, about the Pixel 2, Google’s answer to the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S8. This year’s model comes in two versions: the Pixel 2 XL, with a six-inch screen and curved edges, costing $849, and the Pixel 2, a chunky five-inch model that costs $649. It comes with two cameras — a 12-megapixel back facing, and 8-megapixel front facing camera — and the always-on voice-activated Google Assistant. Read more here for the FT's in-depth take.