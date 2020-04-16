Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

We can't stop thinking about food: how to cook it, where to buy it, how many meals are too many meals and why everyone's making bread. This week, Lilah talks to Samin Nosrat, of bestselling cookbook and Netflix hit Salt Fat Acid Heat, about tips for cooking in a pandemic, the meaning of comfort food, her next cookbook — and the long-term effects of coronavirus on the restaurant industry.





We’d love to hear what you're turning to these days. What are you watching, reading, listening to...or cooking? Let us know at ft.com/culturecallout, or record a short voice note on your phone and send it to culturecall@ft.com. You can also tweet us at @FTCultureCall. Stay safe, and stay in touch.





Links from the episode

–Christine and the Queens EP La Vita Nuova: https://youtu.be/EIdSORj_dd0

–Samin's new podcast, Home Cooking https://homecooking.show/

–Samin's foccacia recipe: https://www.saltfatacidheat.com/fat/ligurian-focaccia

–Kenji Lopez's guide on food safety and coronavirus, recommended by Samin: https://www.seriouseats.com/2020/03/food-safety-and-coronavirus-a-comprehensive-guide.html

–Sarah O'Connor's FT column on essential workers: "The people we need the most are often the ones we value the least." (free to read): https://www.ft.com/content/2b34269a-73f8-11ea-95fe-fcd274e920ca

–FT piece on China retailers facing a hard truth: if you reopen, they won't come (paywall): https://www.ft.com/content/07bd5ad6-6979-400f-a26e-bb0eefac1e6d

–The FT Bunker Food series (paywall): https://www.ft.com/content/c84f3fdc-73b2-11ea-95fe-fcd274e920ca

–Every day, the FT makes a selection of our coronavirus coverage free to read. You can find it all here: ft.com/coronavirusfree

–Lilah's interview with Mission Chinese chef Danny Bowien: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/culture-call/id1179847741

–Pedro Almodóvar’s lockdown diary: https://www.bfi.org.uk/news-opinion/sight-sound-magazine/features/pedro-almodovar-coronavirus-lockdown-diary-part-1 (in English) and https://www.eldiario.es/autores/pedro_almodovar/ (in Spanish)

–The two guides Lilah depends on for making sourdough bread: acast.com/privacy

