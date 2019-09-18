I read with great interest about the lunch Boris Johnson had with Mr Juncker during their recent meeting to discuss the UK’s departure from the EU (September 16). Your journalist reported that they dined on “butter-roasted pollock and creamy risotto”. No doubt this is all part of the prime minister’s attempt to bulk up for his forthcoming role as the Incredible Hulk. There was precious little evidence that it contributed in any other way to what appeared to be a largely pointless taxpayer funded jaunt to Luxembourg.

If or when the EU next organise a meeting with him, I suggest they provide a more suitable encouragement to get down to business. Bread and water in a locked room might help him to concentrate on the business at hand rather than on his vacuous infantile fantasies of saving us from a ground zero disaster he is the current architect of.

Leslie J Moran

Honorary Research Fellow Birkbeck College, London, UK