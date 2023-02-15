US inflation declined in January though less than expected, Turkey’s president faces a backlash for an amnesty programme that forgave faults in millions of buildings, and humanitarian aid is finally reaching shell-shocked Syrians after last week’s earthquake.

Syrians left to fend for themselves as earthquake relief fails to materialise

Erdoğan under fire as shoddy Turkish building standards exposed by earthquake

US inflation cools slightly in January

