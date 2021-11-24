Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/5074f2b1-fd14-490a-9234-3027d565adc9

President Joe Biden has authorised the release of 50m barrels of oil “over the coming months” from the US strategic petroleum reserve in a move co-ordinated with China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK to drive down fuel prices and FT Video journalist and producer Donell Newkirk discusses his FT documentary on the evolution of the music industry.

US to release 50m barrels of oil from reserves - with Derek Brower

https://www.ft.com/content/4e7f2590-1a4f-4792-9e64-eafabdef6534

How to make money in the music business - with Donell Newkirk

https://www.ft.com/video/cae8ce65-9639-4c9d-978c-b5759d0774f5

Radiohead’s interactive ‘exhibition’ pushes music and games into new territory

https://www.ft.com/content/eb18c19a-d568-4436-991c-d4e302a3cdc0

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.