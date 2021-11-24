We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
The politics of the US administration releasing oil from its stockpile, the evolution of the music business
President Joe Biden has authorised the release of 50m barrels of oil “over the coming months” from the US strategic petroleum reserve in a move co-ordinated with China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK to drive down fuel prices and FT Video journalist and producer Donell Newkirk discusses his FT documentary on the evolution of the music industry.
US to release 50m barrels of oil from reserves - with Derek Brower
How to make money in the music business - with Donell Newkirk
Radiohead’s interactive ‘exhibition’ pushes music and games into new territory
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
