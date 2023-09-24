© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article with suggested questions picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of geography picks here.

Specification:

  • Climate change

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Earth outside ‘safe operating zone’ for humans in crucial areas, scientists find

  • Examine the concept of ‘safe operating limits’ in the context of earth’s nine important areas. How would surpassing these affect earth’s ability to self-regulate?

  • Explain the links between climate change limits and biosphere integrity

  • To what extent do you agree with the suggestion that earth is like a ‘patient that is unwell’?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments