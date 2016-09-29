IBM beefs up AI unit with Promontory Financial deal

IBM is set to acquire Promontory Financial, a Washington-based financial consulting firm, as part of a broader effort to use artificial intelligence to analyse regulations and provide advice to financial institutions.

The computer maker said it was launching a new unit, Watson Financial Services, that would seek to harness the power of Watson, its artificial intelligence computer system, to advise clients on risk and compliance.

IBM has suffered from falling revenues over the past four years as its core computer business declines, and Ginni Rometty, its chief executive, has tried to counteract this by focusing on new business areas such as analytics and cloud services. The company has been spending aggressively to invest in these areas, making $5bn worth of acquisitions in the first six months of this year, although it did not disclose the price tag for the Promontory deal.

Promontory is a consulting firm founded and led by Eugene Ludwig, who was a top banking official during the Clinton administration. It has more than 600 employees globally, many of who are former regulators who provide consulting services to the banks they once regulated.

Through this tie-up IBM hopes to tap into the market for helping banks manage a fast-changing regulatory environment, a niche that it estimates is worth some $270bn a year. After the deal with Promontory closes, its employees will help train Watson so that the artificial intelligence system can better understand risk and compliance.

“This is a workload ideally suited for Watson’s cognitive capabilities intended to allow financial institutions to absorb the regulatory changes, understand their obligations, and … address compliance requirements more quickly,” the company said in a statement.

The tasks that Watson could perform include tracking changing regulations, financial risk modelling, surveillance, and anti-money laundering work, the company said. Watson, which became famous for beating human contestants on the game show Jeopardy!, has previously been used for big-data processing work including cancer research, but has yet to have any blockbuster commercial applications.

“We believe the future of business and regulation will be driven by the need for advanced technology alongside deep subject-matter expertise,” said Mr Ludwig.

Last year Promontory faced a lawsuit from the Department of Financial Services related to services provided to Standard Chartered involving its business with Iran. Promontory settled the charges for $15m and admitted that it did not comply with regulations for consultants.

IBM’s share price, which has risen 14 per cent this year, was flat on Thursday on news of the acquisition.