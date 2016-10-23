Church bells ring in Iraqi Christian town as Isis falls back

For the first time in two years, Hussam Matteh prayed in his ancestral Christian homeland after Iraqi security forces recaptured Bartella this week — the first Iraqi Christian town to be wrested from the grip of jihadi militants.

Mr Matteh and a small clutch of fighters from the small Christian militia known as the Nineveh Plains Forces joined Iraq’s elite counter-terrorism forces to raise the cross in the Syriac Orthodox Church of St Matthew after recapturing the town.

They rang the church bells even as gunfire rattled in the distance and a cloud of black smoke from an explosion spiralled on the horizon. The fighters, who have vowed to stay and defend the area now that it is out of Isis hands, prayed hurriedly before leaving behind an altar blackened by an explosion and stepping around dusty pews knocked on their sides. Pages of ancient Syriac script were scattered across the floor.

“We’re feeling something you can’t describe — that’s how happy we are,” said Mr Matteh, his eyes red-rimmed from tears. “We are now back home in the land of our ancestors, our churches and our heritage.”

His town is among the world’s oldest Christian settlements. “I want to tell my people: don’t go. Stay. There is no reason to flee Iraq and go abroad. This our land, we have it back — and from now on, we will be the ones who defend it.”

With the campaign to liberate Iraq’s second city of Mosul under way, Iraqi forces are now advancing into the highly contested Nineveh plains — one of the world’s most ancient Christian areas and a mosaic of religious and ethnic minorities including Christians, Turkmen, heterodox Yazidis and tiny ethnic groupings such as the Shabak. They all fled as Isis advanced.

Many felt so wronged by the Iraqi and Kurdish forces who fled when Isis stormed their towns that they demanded refuge in Europe or the US — arguing there was little hope for minorities that had struggled to survive in the area after the 2003 US invasion of Iraq sparked sectarian bloodshed.

When Isis stormed Mosul in June 2014 and launched its lightning offensive across northern Iraq, the minorities of the Nineveh plains were victims twice over. First, they fled jihadi rule, under which Christians were forced to pay a tax, convert to Islam or face execution. The Yazidis, branded “devil worshippers” by Isis and other Sunni radical groups, suffered a massacre of their men and the enslavement and rape of more than 5,000 of their women — about half of whom are still in Isis hands.

The second tragedy was the conflict within minority groups generated by the struggle for this strategically and economically important part of the Middle East. The Nineveh plains lie in Iraq’s “disputed territories”: Iraq’s Arab majority central government is at odds with the nearby semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the north over control of these dusty rolling fields — because they are rich in oil as well as cultural diversity.

Before Isis, the two authorities tried to attract the support of minority groups with jobs and money. Now, they do it with offers of protection and alliances, which have had the result of dividing minority communities among themselves. Some Christians and Yazidis have formed militias aligned with Kurdistan’s peshmerga forces, others with the Iraqi army. The Turkmen, a mix of Sunni and Shia Muslims, are split between Iraq’s Shia militia and the KRG.

Members of some minority communities have become so disenchanted that they want to reject Iraq for good. Karouni Satti, a Bartella native, says the only way to stop that is for the minorities of the Nineveh plains to form their own self-administered region, similar to the KRG.

“We want self-administration with European protection,” he says, a red velvety cloth from the battered church stuffed into his pocket — he wants to present it to the congregation’s priest, so he can return it to the altar when he leads Bartella’s Syriac community in prayer there once again.

Mr Satti has yet to see his home, which is in an area Iraqi forces say is still laced with bombs that Isis plants everywhere to slow its enemy’s advance and deal painful blows to communities that try to return.

“I’ve been all over Europe. But to live one more day here is equal to a lifetime over there,” he says. “There is nothing to match the feeling of staying in our home, which is Iraq.”

Iraq analyst Renad Mansour, at the Carnegie Endowment, says some minority areas, particularly those of the Yazidis in the Sinjar region, may manage to achieve a form of self-administration, but there is little international will to help carve out such a safe zone, especially after the US-led international coalition has spent billions to help ground forces push Isis out of Iraq and neighbouring Syria.

That could mean a proliferation of militias that have grown in Isis’s wake, and which pose a threat to Iraq’s stability in the future.

But to militia fighters such as Mr Matteh, there is no going back. “This is the land of my ancestors,” he says. “And from now on, I will protect it, even if it means dying on it.”