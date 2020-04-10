A bottle of hydroxychloroquine is displayed on a table outside The Resort at Texas City nursing home Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Texas City, Texas. Dr. Robin Armstrong, the home's medical director, is treating nearly 30 residents of the nursing home with the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which is unproven against COVID-19 even as President Donald Trump heavily promotes it as a possible treatment. Armstrong said Trump's championing of the drug is giving doctors more access to try it on coronavirus patients. More than 80 residents and workers have tested positive for the coronavirus at the facility. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
© AP
Print this page

We were disappointed to read your report (April 8) suggesting that there are hydroxychloroquine shortages in the UK. There have been issues caused at local level by individuals inappropriately stockpiling and creating temporary problems, but we have been assured that there is enough hydroxychloroquine available for those patients that need it.

We would encourage everyone not to create a problem by ordering only what they need and in usual quantities. Obviously these are worrying times, but we would highlight, as you did in your report, that there isn’t robust evidence that hydroxychloroquine works against Covid-19.

Dr Elizabeth Price
President,
British Society for Rheumatology,
London EC4, UK

Get alerts on Letter when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)