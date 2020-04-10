We were disappointed to read your report (April 8) suggesting that there are hydroxychloroquine shortages in the UK. There have been issues caused at local level by individuals inappropriately stockpiling and creating temporary problems, but we have been assured that there is enough hydroxychloroquine available for those patients that need it.

We would encourage everyone not to create a problem by ordering only what they need and in usual quantities. Obviously these are worrying times, but we would highlight, as you did in your report, that there isn’t robust evidence that hydroxychloroquine works against Covid-19.

Dr Elizabeth Price

President,

British Society for Rheumatology,

London EC4, UK