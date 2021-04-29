This article is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

School students are invited to enter the latest joint annual FT and Royal Geographical Society competition on climate change and transport.

Those studying A level geography or the equivalent aged 16-18 have until October 1 to write an essay of up to 1,000 words or ArcGIS StoryMap explaining how transport changes might help the world to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Entries should include reference to data and FT articles where relevant, and focus on the geographical implications of either:

The movement of people — focusing on cleaner transport methods and/or choices about whether movement is necessary. You may decide upon a narrow focus, like the switch from fossil fuel to electric vehicles, or you may decide to comment on a broader range of ideas.

The movement of food — considering how food miles, transport methods, behavioural changes and other relevant considerations might help to reduce the impact of food supply and distribution to shops and our homes

The judges will seek entries supported by evidence, making a clear argument and with referenced sources of information and data. The best will be published by the FT and the RGS.

Full details and an entry form are available on the RGS website.

Applicants are encouraged to get their schools to sign up for the FT’s free schools access programme, and may draw inspiration from articles in the FT such as these collections on climate change and transport.