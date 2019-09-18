Benjamin Netanyahu’s political future was hanging in the balance on Wednesday, as a near-complete vote tally from the general election showed his path to a record fifth term as Israeli prime minister blocked, and rivals explored options to dethrone him.

With about 80 per cent of the vote counted, his rightwing Likud party trailed the centre-right Blue and White alliance, with 31 seats to 32. Overall, the rightwing bloc that Mr Netanyahu has ushered into four premierships was six seats short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, the second time this year that Israelis have denied the Likud leader the chance to form a government, as voters cooled to his brand of Arab-baiting and braggadbraggadocio

There was also a strong showing from Avigdor Lieberman’s secular rightwing Israel Beiteinu party, as the former defence minister, who quit Mr Netanyahu’s coalition last year, emerged from the vote as a potential kingmaker.

His nine seats could be crucial to a new government, although Blue and White co-leader Benny Gantz has offered Likud the possibility of a unity government. If that happens then Mr Lieberman, who nearly doubled his haul from April’s inconclusive elections, could find himself superfluous.

The Joint List of Arab parties, loathed by Mr Netanyahu’s voters, emerged as the surprise package of Tuesday’s election, taking 13 seats to become the third largest in the Knesset. Yet they are unlikely to be invited to join any government.

Mr Netanyahu on Wednesday sought to hold his bloc together, saying all 55 would enter a coalition as a single entity, with him as prime ministerial candidate. “Once we have established the rightwing bloc, there are only two options: a government led by me, or a dangerous government that relies on the Arab parties . . . A government that relies on anti-Zionist Arab parties must not be established,” Mr Netanyahu warned.

Yet in order to form a government, he would have to engage in coalition talks with politicians he has spent the past year deriding. Reuven Rivlin, Israel’s president, is more likely to offer Mr Gantz the chance to form a coalition — a process that could take several weeks.

Mr Netanyahu, meanwhile, is fighting for his legacy — and possibly, his personal freedom. If he fails to navigate successfully the tortuous coalition talks ahead of him, the 69-year-old will probably end up fighting a possible indictment on corruption from the opposition benches, beset by rivals within the Likud, and weighed down with the prospect of jail. In two weeks, he must appear before the attorney-general for a final hearing before awaiting a decision on whether he is to be charged. He has denied all the charges.

The Knesset mathematics are against him. The failure of Jewish Power, a racist, anti-Arab party, to garner enough votes to enter the assembly denied Mr Netanyahu a coaltiocoalitionr and ensured he has run out of natural allies with whom to unite. The opposition is also short of a majority, but they have more options.

If Netanyahu loses, and Likud is not in government, then the knives will be out

Blue and White, an alliance of three retired military chiefs and a centrist, middle-class issues party, clawed its way to the top of the polls by vowing never to sit in a government with Mr Netanyahu, especially if he was indicted.

Yet the veteran Mr Netanyahu has excelled at shuffling coalitions with pragmatic flexibility in four previous premierships. In his favour are signed pledges of loyalty from nearly all Likud lawmakers, who have vowed to back him despite the possible corruption charges. He has time, according to Lahav Harkov, a senior editor at the conservative Jerusalem Post, but not much.

“If Netanyahu loses, and Likud is not in government, then the knives will be out,” said Ms Harkov. “At the moment, they are not suicidal.”

But the lines that now divide Israeli society preclude any alliance with the ultraorthodox parties that will also give Mr Netanyahu a parliamentary majority. Mr Lieberman wooed secular security hawks with a vow to blunt the influence of the ultraorthodox minority, which won 17 seats, not enough to push Mr Netanyahu over the line.

Further, if Blue and White gets the first chance to form a coalition, it makes his task harder. “Netanyahu’s fate has been sealed tonight,” said Amit Segal, an influential political commentator. “The countdown to the end of the Netanyahu era has begun.”

One scenario being discussed within Likud has been to entice Mr Gantz and the dozen or so MPs in his part of the alliance, perhaps in exchange for a rotating leadership with Mr Netanyahu, or a deputy prime ministership, said one person who had spoken to Mr Netanyahu recently about his plans.

While Mr Gantz, who is popular but politically inexperienced, has offered a warmer demeanour and less abrasive personality, he is not dissimilar to Mr Netanyahu on matters of national security and the Palestinian issue. He launched his campaign this year bragging about bombing parts of the Gaza Strip “into the stone age”.

“There is a natural partnership there,” said one Likud insider.

It is a gambit that has worked in the past for Mr Netanyahu. He convinced former prime minister Ehud Barak to split from the Labor party in 2011 with enough of his loyalists to keep a prior Netanyahu government afloat.

On Wednesday Mr Netanyahu was holding strong, his characteristic pugilism on display, as he fired off criticism at Iran for the attacks in the Gulf. He also cancelled a visit to next week’s UN General Assembly, usually his favourite television appearance, and a possible meeting with his ally US President Donald Trump.