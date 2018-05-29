Investors are taking the risk that Italy could drop out of the euro seriously, judging from a quirk in swelling prices for contracts that protect against a debt default.

The drop in the euro and the in country’s stocks and bonds are a sure sign that markets are un-nerved by the stop-start efforts to form a new Italian government, and in particular by the prospect of new elections.

But the gap between old and new credit default swaps, which pay holders if Italy fails to pay back its debt, offers the cleanest measure of the risk that those new elections could effectively represent a referendum on euro membership.

In 2014, a new global standard CDS contract was introduced, enabling holders to cash in not only if countries failed to repay their debts, but if they paid them back in another currency. Investors had lobbied for this change during the eurozone sovereign debt crisis, as the previous set of contracts, drafted in 2003, did not pay out if a country redenominated its debt.

The difference between the spreads on the two contracts, known as the “basis”, is commonly seen as a measure of a country redenominating its debt. In the current storm, it is clear that the new contracts are in much heavier demand than the old.

The basis between the contracts on Italian five-year CDS blew out to nearly 125 basis points on Tuesday, having begun the month at just 30 basis points. CDS contracts are not as heavily traded as they were during the last iteration of the euro crisis, when they were a neat way to speculate on bond defaults even for traders who did not hold the relevant underlying debt. Still, this is the widest that the difference between the two contracts has been since the 2014 update to the CDS definitions took effect.