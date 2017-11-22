Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

The anti-corruption crackdown and arrests ordered by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and subsequent demands by the country’s law enforcement authorities that the detainees hand over to the state billions of dollars in “illicit gains”, probably pre-empted uncounted numbers of corrupt deals that otherwise would have gone through in the usual manner.

This is certainly one way to fight corruption. But experience tells us that such campaigns tend to descend into arbitrariness, while fracturing political consensus and shaking investors’ confidence and financial markets.

More to the point, such heavy-handed tactics could end up hindering, rather than helping, the young prince’s efforts to achieve his commendable goals for the country.

Being next in line to the throne, the 32-year-old crown prince is surely acting on the assumption that he could be head of state for five decades or more, long after the expected demise of oil as the primary driver of the country’s global importance and rising prosperity.

He therefore sees himself as being on a historic mission to radically transform the Saudi economy and, importantly, to modernise Saudi society.

History and his own people will hold him accountable for the success or failure of this momentous enterprise, a likely reason for his rapid consolidation of power.

The prince appears to be betting on the future, with strong support among women, educated Saudis and, significantly, the younger generation, two-thirds of whom, ironically, are still his juniors.

The crown prince’s vision for the future of Saudi Arabia projects a more diversified economy, a vibrant and expanded private sector, a meaningful role for women in society and a Saudi work force gradually replacing expatriates across all sectors of the economy. In the social and cultural domain, his vision and his public statements foresee a society that is more “moderate . . .[and] open to all other religions and all traditions and peoples”.

Admirable as these goals are, the prince nonetheless faces three overarching challenges to his modernisation project: in economic diversification, in social and cultural modernisation, and in securing a calm domestic and regional environment in which to pursue these objectives.

On economic diversification, Saudi Arabia’s dependence on oil remains critical, accounting for about 80 per cent each of the country’s export receipts and budget revenues. The country will be challenged to replicate the experience of the handful emerging economies that have meaningfully reduced dependence on a depletable resource. Mexico, Malaysia and Indonesia come to mind.

All three countries started early in the globalisation era and linked their economies to the global value chain of production and trade. Targeted policies included selective trade liberalisation, restrained wage growth and flexible exchange rates (following traumatic experiences with fixed rates). Supply side policies focused on institutional reform and on investment in education and skills.

In contrast, Saudi Arabia’s trade regime is virtually tariff-free, while strong wage growth and an overvalued currency, pegged to the US dollar, have eroded competitiveness.

Importantly, there is a structural mismatch in the skill and educational qualifications of the Saudi workforce in relation to market demand. Fully 90 per cent of employed Saudis work in the public sector and only 19 per cent in the private sector, where expatriate labour dominates. Diversifying Saudi employment to create a more balanced industrial structure, therefore, would be a steep uphill struggle.

The second challenge, related to the first, lies in Prince Mohammed’s efforts to modernise and in some ways liberalise Saudi society, by chipping away at rigid cultural traditions and attitudes.

Here, the prince, already in confrontation with the powerful religious establishment, appears to have won early victories. He stripped the religious police (al mutawwi’oon) of their power to arrest, while detaining those who stood in the way. He also broke a decades-old taboo against women driving. To reinforce his own authority in this domain, he had the prime religious body in the country, the Council of Senior Scholars, endorse his fight against corruption as a religious duty.

Going forward, the biggest challenge will be in proceeding further to overhaul deeply rooted social and cultural mores and to reform the educational system, where the religious establishment retains enormous influence. In part, that is why persistent efforts to reshape education have so far faltered, with only marginal improvements to show. The task is vast and exceptionally complicated by politics, profoundly conservative social attitudes and limited technical capacity.

Finally, the Prince Mohammed’s ambitious plans will require forging a consensus within the expanded al-Saud family, garnering the support and willing participation of the intellectual, business and technocratic elites, reassuring foreign investors and global financial markets, and a laser-like focus by the leadership on the extraordinarily complex tasks that lie ahead.

Saudi Arabia will also need a prolonged period of regional calm for at least a generation or more, if it is to succeed in this historic transformation. Recent actions and events, however, both on the domestic front and in the geopolitics of the region, appear to have clouded rather than clarified the prospects for success.

George T Abed is Distinguished Scholar in Residence at the Institute of International Finance in Washington and former director of the Middle East and Central Asia department at the IMF