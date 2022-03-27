Geography class: How did a vast Amazon warehouse change life in a former mining town?
This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Changing spaces
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
How did a vast Amazon warehouse change life in a former mining town?
Briefly outline Rugeley’s background as a town
Contrast the views of people from Rugeley towards Amazon as a large employer in the town in 2012 with 2022
Discuss how residents of Rugeley want it to change as a place in the future.
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
