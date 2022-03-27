Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Changing spaces

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

How did a vast Amazon warehouse change life in a former mining town?

  • Briefly outline Rugeley’s background as a town

  • Contrast the views of people from Rugeley towards Amazon as a large employer in the town in 2012 with 2022

  • Discuss how residents of Rugeley want it to change as a place in the future.

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

