All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Who’s the only American tennis player of the professional era to have achieved a Career Grand Slam (winning all four major tournaments)? Which board game is a simplified version of the earlier board game Halma? What’s the largest UK lake outside Northern Ireland? © Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo Who’s the only person to have directed three winners of the Best Picture Oscar — the last being 1959’s Ben-Hur (above)? Which country is the most recent to have joined the United Nations — in 2011? What was the first children’s programme to win a British Comedy Award for best sketch show — in 2011? Which singer was born Anna Mae Bullock and grew up in Nutbush, Tennessee? In popular demographics, what comes between the Greatest Generation and Generation X? Amy Dunne is the eponymous character in which bestselling novel of 2012 by Gillian Flynn? In 2017 a new statue of which Scottish folk hero was unveiled in Peterculter, Aberdeenshire?

