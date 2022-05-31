Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Rishi Sunak has just unveiled a £15bn support package to help households as the average UK energy bill is predicted to hit £2,800 a year. Even with the chancellor’s help, plenty of people will still be feeling the pinch - but this episode is packed with practical tips and advice to help you save on your energy bills. 

Presenter Claer Barrett hears from Bella who is renting a draughty Victorian flat, and wants to know her rights before she tackles her landlord. Homeowner Sam has seen his bills skyrocket, and wonders if insulating his property would be a wise investment. On hand with tips for Bella and Sam are Gemma Hatvani, founder of the Facebook group, Energy Support and Advice UK, and Brian Horne, a senior advisor at the Energy Saving Trust.

If you would like to be a guest on a future episode of Money Clinic, email us at money@ft.com or send Claer a DM on social media - she’s @ClaerB on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. 

To read a free FT.com article about how the new energy help measures will work, click here: https://on.ft.com/3lQlGPz 

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.



