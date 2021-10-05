Peter McCormack, bitcoin bull and voice of the hugely popular 'What Bitcoin Did' podcast, joins Claer for a Money Clinic Investment Masterclass about cryptocurrencies. Recently back from a trip to El Salvador, the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, Peter tells Claer why he believes the cryptocurrency is the 'best form of money' and why regulatory crackdowns, volatile pricing swings and the divergent opinions of professional investors have failed to dampen his enthusiasm. An investor with a long-term view, Peter shares the highs and lows of his personal investment journey, and sets out the risks younger investors should know about before risking a single satoshi. With insight from Katie Martin, the FT’s market’s editor.





Further reading:

Check out Peter’s podcast 'What Bitcoin Did'

Have you heard this Money Clinic episode? “Bitcoin: I’ll either be rich, or wrong”

There’s a free-to-read column from Claer: Why young investors bet the farm on cryptocurrencies

Here’s Vijay Boyapati’s The Bullish Case for Bitcoin

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Clare Williamson. Edited by Persis Love. Sound design by Breen Turner.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.