Why some Western companies are staying in Russia
Moscow reopens markets, Pakistanis face crippling inflation and their prime minister Imran Khan faces a no confidence vote, Nestlé justifies staying in Russia as criticism mounts.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Russia’s local bonds drop as Moscow takes first steps towards reopening markets
US government bond market suffering worst month since Trump elected
Nestlé justifies staying in Russia as criticism mounts
Pakistan: Imran Khan and the politics of inflation
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
