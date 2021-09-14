What the FIRE movement can teach us about investing and living a more meaningful life

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Are you working to live, or living to work? Followers of the FIRE movement (Financial Independence Retire Early) budget carefully so they can invest a greater proportion of their take-home pay. Is a life of extreme frugality worth the extra years of financial freedom later on - and how could you apply the principles of FIRE to your own finances?

This week, Claer helps listeners Amy and Rory on their FIRE journey, with expert tips from Mr Money Mustache, AKA the US blogger Pete Adeney, and Kristian Danielson, the person behind the r/FIREUK subreddit.





Further reading:

-Here is Mr Money Mustache’s blog

-You can get involved in the FIREUK subreddit here

-If you want to get started in investing, listen to our previous episode

-Claer’s free-to-read column about the problems with FIRE is here

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.