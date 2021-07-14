Political Economy Club essay prize

Martin Wolf introduces the winners of the competition celebrating the club’s 200th anniversary

On its 200th anniversary, the club asked how the ideas of Malthus and Ricardo apply to climate change and income today

Conspicuous consumption can no longer be our economic engine

Our definition of prosperity now needs to support, not harm, equality and the environment

We need to look beyond the market to beat climate change

The interaction of humanity with nature has become increasingly mediated by the profit motive

