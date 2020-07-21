Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

EU leaders are closing in on a deal for a landmark coronavirus recovery package, the largest laboratory company in the US, Quest Diagnostics, has warned it will be impossible to increase coronavirus testing capacity in the event of a second wave in the autumn, and European banks are facing as much as €800bn in loan losses over the next three years as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Plus, the FT’s James Politi will explain why the US economic recovery from coronavirus was so short-lived and whether it will gather pace again.

