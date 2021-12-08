Biden-Putin spar over Ukraine
Washington asks Berlin to back threat to gas pipeline to deter Putin from military action
China is preparing a blacklist that could tightly restrict the main channel technology start-ups use to attract international capital, and the US is pressuring Germany to block Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas in the event that Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine. Plus, the FT’s hedge fund correspondent, Laurence Fletcher, talks about Elliott Management, one of the most “fearsome” activist hedge funds.
China to tighten rules for tech companies seeking foreign money
US demands halt to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine -with Max Seddon
Activist investor Elliott attacks SSE over renewable energy plans -with Laurence Fletcher
Chinese marriages fall to 13-year low as demographic crisis brews
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
