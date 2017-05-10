TalkTalk shares slump 17% after dividend cut and growth warning

UK broadband provider TalkTalk dropped to the bottom of the FTSE 250 on Wednesday morning, after it cut its full-year dividend and predicted profits will drop in the next financial year.

The company returned to growth in the 12 months to March after its profits halved in the wake of a cyber attack in 2015.

However, it warned today that it expects earnings to slip again in the coming year as it spends money trying to attract new customers.

Shares in the group dropped as much as 17 per cent at the open, and at publication time were down 12 per cent to 161p.