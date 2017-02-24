When President Donald Trump rounds up the “bad hombres”, he will need somewhere to put them. His officials on Thursday evening reversed an Obama administration edict to shun private prisons.

Shares in The Geo Group and CoreCivic, the two biggest prison operators, rose, adding to a surge that doubled their value since November’s elections.

Few other electoral effects are so clear cut. Banks have risen sharply based on hopes of a stronger economy and weaker regulations, but those are not entirely within Mr Trump’s gift. Tech companies stand to benefit from a repatriation tax holiday, but they would also suffer from tighter immigration.

Private prisons are simpler. Last August, the Department of Justice said the Bureau of Prisons would stop using them after a report found them to be more dangerous and stuffed with contraband than government-run facilities. The new attorney-general has reversed that with the stroke of a pen.

Even better news, for investors at least: Mr Trump has ensured much greater demand for prison beds by deciding to detain and deport hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to whom the Obama administration had turned a blind eye. It is no surprise that CoreCivic and Geo’s shares have overshot their pre-August levels.

Yet just as we argued the 30-40 per cent fall in August was too far, the surge looks overdone now. The federal government is not the only game in town and this government will not endure forever.

At CoreCivic, the BPS accounts for only 9 per cent of revenues. California alone accounts for 8 per cent — and state governments’ growing scepticism of the cost and quality of private prisons is not changed by Mr Trump.

More important, the current administration’s policies are an aberration, not just from the Obama administration’s policies but George W Bush’s too. Getting so excited about future contracts seems to price in a permanent shift that is far from locked in.

