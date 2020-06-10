Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

EU member states are urging Brussels to account for the shock of a hard Brexit in its coronavirus recovery plans, a former Goldman Sachs banker has avoided prison time for his role in a global insider trading ring, and US online car sales company Vroom more than doubled its price on the first day of trading as investors showed strong demand for newly listed stocks. Plus, the Federal Reserve is releasing its first economic forecast in six months. The FT’s James Politi explains what the US central bank could signal about the next stage of their recession response.

