12 life hacks to boost your mental health

The FT’s best reads on improving mood, productivity – and brain power

© Illustration by Miguel Porlan
Inner calm in an instant? Click here

Tune into serenity via these calming sounds and stories

new
How to tap into creativity during lockdown

From a cellist to a scientist, workers find that slow living and embracing boredom sparks new ideas

Hacks’ lifehacks: the FT guide to wellness

FT writers give their tips on how to maintain mental and physical wellbeing

How to find your motivation in the year from hell

Step one: surrender to the suck

Does your skin need a shrink?

Stress, anxiety and trauma all manifest themselves in your complexion – which is why the latest beauty treatment is the talking cure

Supercharge your immune system

Bioresilience, molecular wellness and laser therapy are all key themes in the pioneering world of preventative health. Time to give your cells a workout 

More from this Series

Remember… to breathe

Better breathing techniques can help ease anxiety, calm the mind and improve our outlook

New Year, New You! The boom in executive coaching

Having a coach was once a sign of weakness in business. But now it is like an athlete using a trainer

How to hack your circadian rhythm

Resetting our "master clock" could make us happier, healthier and more successful. We talk to the chronobiologists who claim timing is everything

Would a coach put me back on the right path?

‘Drunk spider’ diagram revealed my true weaknesses and strengths

Productivity hacks to love or loathe

Five expert users on the best tools to beat procrastination

How to boost your brain power

A wave of training apps promise to improve on speed, focus, memory and sleep patterns. Do the neurobics work?