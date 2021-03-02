12 life hacks to boost your mental health The FT’s best reads on improving mood, productivity – and brain power © Illustration by Miguel Porlan Inner calm in an instant? Click hereTune into serenity via these calming sounds and storiesnew How to tap into creativity during lockdownFrom a cellist to a scientist, workers find that slow living and embracing boredom sparks new ideas Hacks’ lifehacks: the FT guide to wellnessFT writers give their tips on how to maintain mental and physical wellbeing How to find your motivation in the year from hellStep one: surrender to the suck Does your skin need a shrink?Stress, anxiety and trauma all manifest themselves in your complexion – which is why the latest beauty treatment is the talking cure Supercharge your immune systemBioresilience, molecular wellness and laser therapy are all key themes in the pioneering world of preventative health. Time to give your cells a workout More from this Series Remember… to breatheBetter breathing techniques can help ease anxiety, calm the mind and improve our outlook New Year, New You! The boom in executive coachingHaving a coach was once a sign of weakness in business. But now it is like an athlete using a trainer How to hack your circadian rhythmResetting our "master clock" could make us happier, healthier and more successful. We talk to the chronobiologists who claim timing is everything Would a coach put me back on the right path?‘Drunk spider’ diagram revealed my true weaknesses and strengths Productivity hacks to love or loatheFive expert users on the best tools to beat procrastination How to boost your brain powerA wave of training apps promise to improve on speed, focus, memory and sleep patterns. Do the neurobics work?