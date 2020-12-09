Clean energy executives leave Shell in split over the pace of company’s shift towards greener fuels
Starbucks chief executive Kevin Johnson says the company will continue to grow despite the pandemic, Congress looks to approve the first overhaul of US anti-money laundering laws in decades, and Japan has launched a stimulus package to help speed up the country’s recovery from Covid-19. Plus, the FT’s senior energy correspondent, Anjli Raval, discusses the recent executive exodus at Royal Dutch Shell.
Shell executives quit amid discord over green push
As thousands of small coffee shops shut, Starbucks’ boss is bullish
US to shift burden from banks in overhaul of money laundering laws
Suga launches $294bn stimulus to boost Japan’s coronavirus recovery
