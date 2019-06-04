The Welsh government has scrapped its biggest infrastructure project, an extension of the M4 motorway, because of excessive cost and damage to the environment.

Plans to build a 23-km dual three-lane motorway to bypass the city of Newport at an estimated cost of £1.4bn had been fiercely opposed by environmentalists and divided the Labour-led government.

The road was intended to reduce congestion on the M4, which links London with South Wales, but would have ripped through the historic Gwent Levels wetlands and a nature reserve with endangered and rare species of wildlife.

In a long-awaited decision, Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford on Tuesday rejected the recommendations of a 13-month, $44m public inquiry to proceed with the motorway. In a report, also made public on Tuesday, the head of the inquiry had said the road constituted “at least sound value for money”.

The business community in Wales and the UK government had backed the project, although some economists had argued that increased road access to South Wales would have sucked investment out of the region to the more prosperous west of England.

However, Mr Drakeford said the cost to the Welsh government and the project’s impact on other capital investments were not acceptable. He also said he attached “greater weight” than the head of the public inquiry to the “substantial adverse impact” on the environment, in particular the Gwent Levels’ Sites of Special Scientific Interest, their network of ancient reens (waterways) and wildlife.

Mr Drakeford told the Welsh Assembly he would set up a commission to recommend alternatives to the bypass, with a mandate to develop “a high quality, multi-modal, integrated and low carbon transport system”.

“This is a very brave decision,” said Sophie Howe, Future Generations Commissioner, who has been an outspoken critic of the planned motorway. “I see it as a really progressive move,” she said, adding: “we have to take Wales and the UK in a different direction.”

Ms Howe’s post was created after Wales passed the 2015 Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act, which was hailed by the UN as a model piece of legislation for sustainable development.

Ms Howe lacked the statutory powers to block the project, but said she believed the legislation and her vocal opposition were significant factors in the government’s final decision.

Only last year the road seemed likely to be approved but the Welsh government’s declaration of a “climate emergency” in April triggered speculation that it would be dropped.

Gwent Wildlife Trust, which manages the Magor Marsh nature reserve with an army of volunteers and fought a campaign against the motorway extension, welcomed the news that it had been rejected.

Congratulating Mr Drakeford for his “bold decision”, Ian Rappel, chief executive of the Trust said: “We are delighted for both people and wildlife that the UK’s most ecologically damaging motorway scheme has been scrapped for good.”