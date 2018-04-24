Last Friday, drugmaker Takeda offered to pay £42.8bn for Dublin-based Shire. The proposal, which was the Japanese group’s fourth effort in less than a month to tempt its rival into talks, would be the 13th largest acquisition of all time.

Takeda’s frantic efforts to snag Shire stem from a specific need to expand beyond its shrinking home market. But the multiple bids come amid a full blown mergers and acquisitions frenzy in pharmaceuticals and healthcare more broadly.

More than $183bn in pharma deals have been announced since the start of the year, an all-time record for the year to date and more than in all of last year or in 2016, according to Dealogic. The $275bn in healthcare M&A is also a year-to-date record.

The rush of dealmaking comes in two main flavours, both driven by pressure to cut healthcare costs. Not only are pharma companies worldwide rushing to buy one another, but a wave of consolidation has hit the complex web of for-profit companies that deliver US healthcare.

The latter trend is exemplified by this year’s second largest transaction, insurer Cigna’s March agreement, now valued at $70bn including debt, to buy Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefits manager. The deal comes on the heels of the December acquisition of health insurer Aetna by pharmacy chain CVS for $69bn. Another insurer, Humana, saw its shares jump earlier this month on reports that it was in conversations with retailer Walmart, which includes pharmacies in many of its stores.

Fundamentally, these deals are a response to complaints about rising healthcare costs from US employers, who foot most of the bill by providing insurance to their employees. The growing unhappiness was highlighted by the announcement in January that Amazon, JPMorgan and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway were teaming up to form a not-for-profit aimed at cutting healthcare bills.

The dealmakers are seeking to merge some of the layers built into the US system. They hope this will allow them to squeeze out costs, grab market share and improve their negotiating position versus the other players, such as hospital groups, drugmakers and doctors.

“Employers are saying to their providers, you are not controlling my healthcare costs,” says Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal. “The more you take control of the care process, the more likely you are to achieve your cost target.”

The pharma deals also have an element of cost-cutting. By buying rivals with similar specialities, drugmakers can save money through combining marketing staffs. Some groups are also seeking to escape downward pricing pressure by buying unique treatments that do not have cheaper alternatives.

In theory, this could be good for employers and those consumers who have to pay their own healthcare bills. US drug costs are rising much more slowly: gross spending on drugs rose 1.4 per cent last year, below inflation and a fraction of the 4.8 per cent rise in 2016. If that shift could be replicated in other parts of the sector, it would go a long way toward addressing runaway healthcare costs.

But there are reasons to be cautious. It is much easier to slash drug prices than change hospital practices, and the big consolidation deals — Cigna-Express Scripts and CVS-Aetna — could yet be blocked by US antitrust authorities.

Furthermore, the last big pharma acquisition spree — in 2015 and 2016 — has not paid off as hoped. Last month, AbbVie’s shares fell after it said it would not seek early approval for a lung cancer drug after paying $5.8bn for its maker in 2016. Meanwhile Alexion’s 2015 $8.4bn purchase of Synageva has failed to hit sales targets.

Finally, even if the deals go through and the cost-cutting works, there is no guarantee that the general public will benefit. These are, after all, for-profit companies; their investors are likely to come first.

brooke.masters@ft.com