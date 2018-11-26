During Melrose Industries’ fractious takeover of centuries-old engineer GKN earlier this year, cheerleaders for the UK-based company kept returning to its record: an average 270 per cent return on equity from businesses it had improved and sold over the past 13 years. But if Melrose has earned a right to be arrogant, it now has reason for a little humility.

Shares in the company dropped as much as 7 per cent on Monday morning, after a report that bids for GKN’s powder metallurgy division had come in lower than expected. Analysts had hoped for bids of about £1.8bn to £2bn for the unit, which makes precision metal parts and powders for automotive and industrial markets. Potential buyers had been primed by GKN’s announcement, as part of its defence, that it would sell the division. But initial approaches came in at about £1.6bn, according to Sky News.

Management should appeal for patience. A sale still makes sense, from the point of view of Melrose’s balance sheet. Even after factoring in a payment to top up the division’s pension fund, the company’s ratio of net debt to ebitda, a cash earnings measure, should come down from 2.4 times to about 1.5 times.

And this is not the best time to sell an asset that depends on the car market, which is unsettled by new European emissions-testing rules and concerns over global trade. The longer Melrose holds the division, the better the chances it can squeeze out some efficiencies. Consider the sale of Elster, a maker of electric meters and other devices. Melrose bought it in 2012 for £1.8bn and sold it three years later to Honeywell for £3.3bn, after nearly doubling operating margins.

The old magic does not always work. Blots on Melrose’s copybook include power generation specialist Brush, which has suffered in a slow market. But there are more hits than misses, and even without a sale of the division, RBC analysts think Melrose can deliver 4 percentage points of margin improvement across the GKN group. Investors should sit tight.