Estonia’s prime minister and central bank chief called for a European body to combat money laundering as they conceded the €200bn Danske Bank scandal had hurt the image of the Baltic country.

Prime minister Juri Ratas told the Financial Times that the money laundering scandal that saw €200bn of Russian and other former Soviet money flow through the Danish lender’s Estonian branch was “very bad and damaging — it was shocking for us”.

“International co-operation is the key element in being effective when combating money laundering, which is why Estonia is ready to consider the establishment of a new European anti-money laundering authority after receiving more information regarding its legal foundation and jurisdiction,” he added.

Central bank governor Ardo Hansson said in a separate interview: “One debate is to now take this issue and make it more of a European responsibility, and it is legitimate to think in those terms.”

Their comments are significant as Europe weighs up its response not just to the Danske scandal, but also a string of other money laundering cases involving banks in the Netherlands, Germany, Latvia and elsewhere.

Estonia, which has long been a critic of Russian aggression, was stunned to find itself thrust into the Danske scandal, which has cost the jobs of the lender’s chief executive and chairman and led to criminal investigations from the US and Denmark as well as domestically.

Mr Hansson said: “People are more upset about the fact that we think of ourselves as a well-governed, low-corruption, high-transparency country, and then to have that kind of thing happen, then people say what is going on? I think that is a broader issue, now, in northern Europe . . . You just have to understand how did this happen, how can we make sure it does not happen again?”

Mr Ratas said he was “thankful” to Estonia’s financial regulators, who provided regular warnings to the bank including in 2014, which eventually led to Danske closing its non-resident business that was at the heart of the scandal.

Mr Hansson underlined how the scandal had laid bare the difficult division of responsibility between home and host supervisors over money laundering when banks had foreign branches. “The problem is that it is not fully clear who is responsible, it raises some issues up to the European level,” he added.

Money laundering is currently dealt with at a national level in Europe with separate institutions often supervising banks and investigating financial crimes, leading to difficulties in sharing information.

Many anti-money laundering experts have argued that Europe needs a central authority to deal with what is a cross-border crime. They have also pointed out that much of the alleged wrongdoing in Europe has been uncovered by US authorities, who for instance accused ABLV in Latvia of “institutionalised money laundering”, leading to its closure.

Estonia has more than halved the amount of non-resident business in recent years to just under 10 per cent of total deposits, while offshore deposits accounted for just 1 per cent.