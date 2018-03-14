Share on Whatsapp (opens new window)

Stephen Hawking, who has died aged 76, was one of the most brilliant scientists of his age and exemplified the ability to rise above severe physical disability

© Rex/Shutterstock

Coxing in 1961 in Oxford, where he was born

© Rex/Shutterstock

Graduation day at Oxford in 1962. A year later Hawking was diagnosed with motor neurone disease

© Santi Visalli/Getty

Hawking in Princeton, New Jersey, in 1979

© Times Newspapers/REX/Shutterstock

The wedding of Stephen and Elaine Hawking in 1995

© Capital Pictures

A guest appearance in The Simpsons episode ‘They Saved Lisa’s Brain’, which aired in 1999

© Alonso Gonzales/Reuters

Stephen and Elaine Hawking at San Lorenzo beach in the northern Spanish city of Gijón in April 2005

© AFP/Getty

The British cosmologist experiences zero gravity during a flight over the Atlantic. ‘It was amazing . . . I could have gone on and on,’ he said

© Osservatore Romano/Reuters

Pope Benedict blesses Hawking during a meeting of science academics at the Vatican in 2008

© Reuters

With Nelson Mandela, the former South African president, in Johannesburg in 2008

© Jim Watson/AFP/Getty

Lucy Hawking and her father during the 50 Years of Nasa lecture series at George Washington University

© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Awarded the Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House in 2009

© Liam Daniel/Working Title/Universal/Kobal/Rex/Shutterstock

Eddie Redmayne, who played the physicist in the 2014 film ‘The Theory Of Everything’

© Jemal Countess/Getty Images

At the New Space Exploration Initiative’s ‘Breakthrough Starshot’ announcement at One World Observatory in New York in 2016