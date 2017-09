Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Stanley Fischer submitted his resignation from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, months before his term as vice-chairman was due to end. The FT's John Authers and Sam Fleming discuss how the departure of the monetary policy hawk gives President Donald Trump the opportunity to recast the direction of the US central bank.

