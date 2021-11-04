A new law that will stop US businesses using shell companies to hide from tax authorities has run into delays at the Treasury department, senior Congressional Democrats have warned, with a key legal deadline set to be missed.

Congress passed the Corporate Transparency Act in January with the intention of forcing businesses to declare for the first time who their true owners are — a key weapon for US tax officials. The bill came after more than a decade of political wrangling, and was meant to come into force by January 1 2022.

On Wednesday, however, the three Democratic committee chairs who shepherded the bill through Congress wrote to Janet Yellen, the US Treasury secretary, expressing disappointment at the slow pace of implementation.

The letter, which has been seen by the Financial Times, was signed by Sherrod Brown, chair of the Senate banking committee, Maxine Waters, chair of the House of Representatives financial services committee, and Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House oversight committee.

In it, the three Democrats warn: “We are disappointed by delays on this important rule, but recognise that . . . a final rule is now not likely to be issued by the implementation deadline.”

They urged Yellen to move faster with the rulemaking process. “We hope that as the department’s leader, you will do everything that you can to ensure swift action on the rule, including urgently providing additional staff and resources as necessary to achieve the effective and timely issuance of a proposed and subsequent final rule,” they said.

The new law was passed as part of the National Defense Authorization Act at the beginning of this year following years of negotiations between members of Congress and the business community.

Under the terms of the act, every corporation and limited liability company will have to tell the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network who its beneficial owners are.

The rule is designed to stop business owners laundering money through anonymous shell companies that do not employ anyone or do any business.

It is deliberately broad in its scope, covering corporations, LLCs and any other state-registered or foreign-registered business that transacts in the US. Anti-tax avoidance campaigners have previously called the move “the biggest anti-money-laundering update that we’ve had in 20 years”.

The law was backed by the country’s biggest banks, which say it will help them adhere to US tax laws. But it has been opposed by small business organisations, which argue it will impose burdensome regulations on their members.

The legislation required the Treasury to create the new rule, setting out more detail on which companies would be covered and how it would be monitored and enforced.

But the department only published a request for public comment in April, and is still going through hundreds of responses to that, many of which come from organisations that opposed the law in the first place. The bill’s backers say it would have been quicker to publish a proposed rule before requesting comment.

Other hurdles have been the chaotic transition between the Trump and Biden administrations, and the fact that Congress has not yet passed a measure increasing the Treasury’s budget to enforce it.

A Treasury spokesperson defended the process, saying: “The insights and views of stakeholders — including federal agencies, states, tribes and the private sector — provided in response to [a request to comment] are invaluable to the rulemaking process, and help inform both the [proposed rule] and the final rule.”

The person added: “FinCEN has a substantial and proactive agenda, and one of our highest priorities is the implementation of the beneficial ownership requirements of the Corporate Transparency Act.”



