For 25 years in Florence, the late Princess Giorgiana Corsini masterminded the annual artisan exhibition known as Artigianato e Palazzo – a celebration of the individual and small collective makers who keep the truest permutations of the Made In Italy story alive, hosted in the gardens of the Palazzo Corsini al Prato. When Donna Giorgiana passed away last year, her daughter Sabina joined the event’s longtime co-director, Neri Torrigiani, to rethink how Artigianato e Palazzo would respond to the changing artisan landscape (and the uncertain post-pandemic one). Their solution is to go bold – and international. This year the fair has opened up applications for its young artisans’ showcase to talent from across Europe, including the UK. Among the 80 or so ad hoc workshops that will be erected throughout the gardens, chefs of note – in the past these have included the likes of Gualtiero Marchesi and Enoteca Pinchiorri’s Annie Féolde – will be cooking and presenting, bringing to life how food and maker traditions have been in dialogue throughout the country’s history. It’s a worthwhile cause in an irreproducible setting. Where to stay? The Place Firenze is the city’s address of the moment; formerly JK Place Firenze, it has been reimagined with a dynamic new look (courtesy of local architect Luigi Fragola), a dazzling new chef, and a robust cultural programme that connects Tuscany’s finest artisans and producers with guests. artigianatoepalazzo.it, Sept 16-19, Palazzo Corsini al Prato, Florence; tickets available online from September. theplacefirenze.com, from €442

Leather work at the annual artisan exhibition Artigianato e Palazzo

Crafting terracotta in the gardens of Palazzo Corsini

Sumba sun, sea and sand

James McBride and Chris Burch put Sumba on the map when they took over the feet-in-the-sand surf resort called Nihiwatu (now known as Nihi Sumba), and it was inevitable that others would follow. Opening this autumn is Cap Karoso, set on the long, eminently photogenic beach of the same name. Its French owners fall gracefully into step with the travel form of the day, manifesting social responsibility and sustainability across 47 suites and 20 villas. The farm – designed by Philippe Guiglionda, who’s been growing and supplying organic produce in France for almost 25 years – is home to an agriculture school and an artists’ atelier, conceived to cultivate local talents. The architecture by Gary Fell – whose signature sleek horizontal planes grace private homes and resorts across Asia – is rich with natural woods and textiles. capkaroso.com, from $250 per suite per night

The farm and atelier at Cap Karoso © Alex Grabchilev

Five go to the Greek islands

Low-key Cyclades aficionados choose Paros for its un-sceney social atmosphere and surfeit of good beaches. Low-key, but not necessarily low-fi: in March, a family with long-established roots on the island launched The Five Collection, an ultra-exclusive clutch of villas on a private compound in Ampelas. Sleeping from 11 to 22 guests, each villa has its own pool, extensive gardens and multiple outdoor entertainment spaces. Villa I, with its helipad, twin alfresco bars and 15m-long infinity pool, is the one for the party people. The truly committed can take over the entire estate, which sleeps 77 and lays on fitness instructors, massage therapists, chefs, dedicated sail and power boats and even an outdoor cinema. thefivecollection.com, from €13,750 per week

The Five Collection at Ambelas, on Paros © Costa Mitropoulos

BBQ on the banks of the Hudson

Salt Hotel founders David Bowd and Kevin O’Shea were among the first to have the “micro” prefix attached to their four small, singular properties along America’s Eastern Seaboard. Now they’ve landed in the Hudson Valley at Hutton Brickyards, a 19th-century brick factory on 73 riverfront acres, which has been a sought-after events venue since 2014. The 31 new cabins and suites are craftsman-inspired structures with river-facing glass walls, while the main restaurant relies entirely on wood-burning heat sources, with multiple wood-fired ovens and grills at its centre. Rollouts over the summer will include an archery range, croquet lawns and fire pits, outdoor yoga and all manner of river-centric activities, from riverside barbecues to kayak excursions and stand‑up paddleboarding. huttonbrickyards.com, from $330