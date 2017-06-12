Finnish coalition collapses after failing populist inclusion test

Finland’s experiment of sharing power with a rightwing populist party ended in the collapse of the ruling coalition on Monday.

Juha Sipila, the prime minister, and Petteri Orpo, the finance minister, said they and their parties could no longer co-operate with the True Finns after it elected a hardline anti-immigration, anti-EU candidate as its leader.

A formal decision is likely to be taken later on Monday and should be followed by discussions with other parties about forming a new coalition.

The decision by the True Finns to pick Jussi Halla-aho, who was convicted five years ago for making inflammatory comments about Islam, has thrown Finland into political uncertainty after years of recession.

“Just as it was starting to look better after years of disappointment, a government crisis emerges to threaten the Finnish outlook,” said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea Markets.

Economists are worried that the government’s reform programme, which was hampered by political disagreements for much of this decade, will suffer again. Long-awaited reforms to healthcare and local government are in jeopardy, said local experts.

Mr Sipila, who leads the Centre party, has ruled out elections. He is likely to try to form a coalition with Mr Orpo’s National Coalition party. The Swedish People’s party and Christian Democrats say they are ready to replace the True Finns.

“We’ve already had to stretch our value base to its extreme, and now those value differences are even larger,” Mr Sipila said on Monday.

Finland’s experience of bringing a populist party into government has been closely followed across the EU. Under Timo Soini, the party’s former leader and current foreign minister, the True Finns enjoyed considerable success in successive elections by speaking out against the EU and the Greek bailouts.

But once in coalition they could no longer protest at government decisions and instead had to deal with another bailout and contend with the fallout from the migration crisis. That led to a dramatic fall in opinion polls for the True Finns, from 18 per cent recorded in elections in 2015 to 9 per cent now.

The True Finns turned to Mr Halla-aho to revive their fortunes by presenting a sharper anti-immigration and anti-EU message that proved unpalatable to their coalition partners.

Mr Halla-aho, a member of the European Parliament, was found guilty in 2012 of disturbing the religious peace for blog posts that suggested the Prophet Mohammed was a paedophile, and hinted Somalis were robbers.

Both Mr Sipila and Mr Orpo criticised Mr Halla-aho’s reported intention to run the party while continuing as an MEP in Brussels.

Finland has struggled since the financial crisis and its gross domestic product levels have yet to reach pre-2008 highs. The previous government was hamstrung by an unwieldy six-party coalition that found it difficult to pass reforms.