Essar sell-offs mark turning point in distressed Indian industries

Amid a crowded field, Essar stands out as one of the most troubled groups in India, and has attracted heated speculation about its need to offload assets in recent months. Earlier this year, Essar’s oil refining unit was sold to a group led by Russia’s Rosneft, much to the satisfaction of creditors. Soon to go on the block will be its steel operations.

Such sales are much needed — and not just by Essar. About 55 per cent of debt in the power, steel and telecom sectors is distressed, says Ashish Gupta of Credit Suisse in Mumbai. This figure includes units of Essar, which are among the 12 companies that account for 25 per cent of the non-performing loans clogging India’s banks, especially state-owned institutions such as State Bank of India.

In June, the dirty dozen were referred to the newly established National Company Law Tribunal, thereby setting off a clock that runs for 270 days while banks negotiate with these ailing borrowers. If no resolution is forthcoming after that period, these companies will go into liquidation. In August, a new list featuring a further 29 indebted companies was announced.

For years, the Indian economy and most of its banks have been held hostage to these companies, and their sometimes recalcitrant promoters. For example, one reason private sector investment in India is close to zero is because the level of capacity utilisation, at just over 71 per cent, is so low. And healthier groups have as a result been reluctant to invest in new capacity: they are hoping instead to buy the assets from these ailing borrowers at a fraction of what it costs to build new facilities.

The gridlock may finally be resolved as the proceeds of asset sales go to repaying the banks, making it possible for India to regain its mojo even as recent growth, at 5.7 per cent in the April to June quarter, (calculated using a more flattering methodology introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has been disappointingly low.

Many of these indebted companies have attractive assets; it is just that their borrowing costs have been so high. “It is the interest cost that kills you,” says the chairman of one bank. “If you eliminate that, the operation becomes viable and you will make money.” The timing is also fortuitous. Potential asset sales come as both the global economy and commodity prices seem to be strengthening. In part, that is because China is doing better than many feared, while capacity cuts there mean that iron ore and steel prices are improving. One-third of the dozen on the original Indian list are steel companies that have benefited from commodity market trends, as well as protection from cheap Chinese imports.

In addition to Essar, these include Bhushan Steel, Electrosteel Steels and Monnet Ispat. Potential purchasers include Jindal Steel, Tata Steel and ArcelorMittal as well as buyout firms, according to bankers, advisers and investors. But precisely because the competition for these assets appears so strong, the price at which assets change hands may no longer be quite the bargain that potential buyers had hoped for. But they may still find takers. While the cost of local capital in India is still high, easy money from developed world central banks has meant money sloshing into India from foreign investment firms such as Apollo, KKR and Warburg Pincus.

Already, some assets have been sold to buyers like Rosneft that would have been unlikely not long ago. Anil Ambani’s Reliance group is in talks to sell its telecoms towers to Brookfield Asset Management. It is also talking to both China Light & Power, Hong Kong’s electricity company, and Greenko, over the sale of its power operations — although the preferred bidder here remains the politically connected Adani group. This points to an issue for the future, given worries over the impact of political interference. For example, people close to both the buyer and seller say they felt government pressure on Nikhil Gandhi to sell his Pipavav shipyard to Mr Ambani. “The common concern [is] the uncertainty about the role existing [owners] may play in these companies,” adds Mr Gupta.

But for now, the signs suggest that valuable Indian assets will finally go to the strong rather than the well-connected. Hopefully, banks will also follow suit with their lending, and avoid further sullying their cleaner (if not totally pristine) books.

