EU leaders have agreed to delay Brexit for up to six months, overriding the objections of French President Emmanuel Macron and setting a Halloween deadline for Britain to leave the bloc. Mehreen Khan talks to Alex Barker and Guy Chazan about the Franco-German clash at the heart of the talks.
Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Mehreen Khan, EU correspondent, Alex Barker, Brussels bureau chief and Guy Chazan, Berlin bureau chief. Producer: Fiona Symon
