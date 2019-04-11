Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

EU leaders have agreed to delay Brexit for up to six months, overriding the objections of French President Emmanuel Macron and setting a Halloween deadline for Britain to leave the bloc. Mehreen Khan talks to Alex Barker and Guy Chazan about the Franco-German clash at the heart of the talks.





Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Mehreen Khan, EU correspondent, Alex Barker, Brussels bureau chief and Guy Chazan, Berlin bureau chief. Producer: Fiona Symon