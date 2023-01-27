The Oscar nominations have been announced. This weekend, we revisit two of our interviews from last year, with filmmakers behind two of the most nominated films: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who directed ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, and Ruben Östlund, director of ‘Triangle of Sadness’. Both are nominated for best director and best picture, and both are unexpected: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is praised for combining genres from indie comedy to sci-fi to kung fu. 'Triangle of Sadness' is a dark comedy critique of wealth and power. The interviews are a wild ride, and among our favourites.

