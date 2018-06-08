Proposal not seen as solution to border problem

Eurosceptic Tories say offer too closely aligned to EU

Chequers meeting to discuss Brexit white paper

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator warned on Friday that Theresa May’s “backstop” plan to avoid a hard Irish border raised “more questions than answers”, adding to the prime minister’s woes after a week of high tensions inside her cabinet.

Michel Barnier said the British government’s proposal to temporarily keep Britain and the EU inside one customs territory did not amount to a solution for the Irish border.

While Mr Barnier wants Mrs May to align the UK more closely to EU rules after Brexit, Eurosceptic ministers including foreign secretary Boris Johnson fear she has already gone too far with her new proposal.

Eurosceptic Conservative MPs claim Mrs May is willing to accept a close relationship with the EU after Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019, but so far their threats of a leadership challenge or cabinet resignations have failed to materialise. Europhile Tory MPs believe they are winning the argument.

Mrs May will address Conservative MPs on Monday, with one Eurosceptic former cabinet minister saying: “Is she going to be able to convince us all that Brexit means Brexit?”

And in an attempt to prove to MPs that she has a grip on the Brexit process, Mrs May will gather senior ministers soon at her country residence Chequers to discuss a Brexit white paper outlining a long-term relationship between Britain and the EU.

Tensions escalate with Brussels and in cabinet

Tensions between the UK and the EU — and inside Mrs May’s cabinet — have escalated this week over so-called backstop arrangements to avoid a hard Irish border, which would take effect if a new trade agreement involving the two sides is not in place by the end of a Brexit transition period in December 2020.

Britain issued a paper on Thursday that proposed a “temporary customs arrangement” under which the entire UK would remain part of the EU’s common external tariff and value added tax area.

But Mr Barnier said several questions were not addressed by the paper, including how the UK would remain covered by EU trade agreements, as well as the crucial issue of British alignment with the bloc’s regulatory standards for goods.

The UK recognises that the proposals in its paper cannot qualify as a backstop since the issue of full regulatory alignment is not addressed

“The UK recognises that the proposals in its paper cannot qualify as a backstop since the issue of full regulatory alignment is not addressed,” he said.

Mr Barnier’s backstop plan involves Northern Ireland remaining part of the EU customs union, together with partial participation in the single market, but Brussels has emphasised this is an “exceptional” offer that could never be extended to the whole of the UK.

The stance reflects Brussels’ determination that Britain should not be allowed to stay in the single market unless it fully follows its rules and has its compliance monitored by EU institutions including the European Court of Justice.

Downing Street rejected Mr Barnier’s plan because it would put a border in the Irish sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. “We are also committed to maintaining the integrity of our own internal market,” said a spokesman for Mrs May.

Ireland, meanwhile, welcomed the UK proposal on the Irish backstop as a step forward after months of deadlock.

Eurosceptics fear betrayal, Europhiles upbeat

But Mr Barnier’s robust response to the British proposal will only heighten Eurosceptic fears that Mrs May is being pushed towards making ever greater concessions to Brussels, “betraying” Brexit in the process.

On Thursday Mrs May faced down her Eurosceptic critics — led by Brexit secretary David Davis, who had threatened to resign— by acknowledging that the UK could be tied to the EU customs union until a new trade deal between the two sides is fully in place.

Mr Davis wanted the UK paper about the temporary customs arrangement to include an end date for the framework, but Mrs May refused. She inserted a line saying that she “expected” the arrangement to end by December 2021, but refused to guarantee this would be the case.

Europhile cabinet ministers were delighted that Mrs May held her ground. Chancellor Philip Hammond and business secretary Greg Clark believe economic arguments are winning the day.

Mr Johnson highlighted his concerns in vivid comments — made at a private dinner and leaked to BuzzFeed — when he said the future trade relationship between Britain and the EU was being “dictated by this folly” of the Irish border question.

“There are so few firms that actually use that [Irish] border regularly,” he said. “It’s just beyond belief that we’re allowing the tail to wag the dog in this way.” Some Tory MPs suspect Mr Johnson leaked the tape of the private dinner himself.

Mr Davis’s threat to resign, and Mr Johnson’s suggestion that US president Donald Trump could make a better fist of Brexit negotiations, reflect Eurosceptic Tories’ growing fears that Mrs May has made a big choice, and is intent on engineering a soft Brexit.

Additional reporting by Arthur Beesley in Dublin