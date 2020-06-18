Print this page

The US has suspended talks with European countries on a new global tax framework for technology companies, private equity groups in the US have been on a spending spree despite worldwide lockdowns due to the pandemic, and the bankrupt car rental company Hertz halted its controversial $500m share sale. Plus, the FT’s Seoul bureau chief Edward White explains how Donald Trump’s transactional approach to foreign policy is affecting America’s relationships with Asian countries.


