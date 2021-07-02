Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

This article is an on-site version of our Coronavirus Business Update newsletter. Please share this with friends and colleagues who might find it valuable and let them know that, even if they are not subscribers to the Financial Times, they can read the newsletter — and all of the FT — free for 30 days. Welcome and please sign up here.

Covid cases and vaccinations Total global cases: 182.6m Total doses given: 3.1bn

Get the latest worldwide picture with our vaccine tracker

Latest news

Indonesia tightens distancing measures to counter record Covid-19 case numbers

Lamba variant displays ‘unusual’ mutations, puzzling scientists

UK Covid-19 cases jump 67 per cent in one week

For up-to-the-minute coronavirus updates, visit our live blog

World governments are creating rules and mechanisms to enable their societies to live with coronavirus. In the EU, an app-based digital travel certificate will enable vaccinated Europeans to move between countries without having to quarantine.

The economic recovery in the developed nations with vaccines is also gathering pace. Eurostat reported a 382,000 drop in the number of unemployed people in the EU, raising hopes of jobs growth in the coming months. European manufacturers told researchers for the monthly IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index that they were taking on new employees at the highest rate for at least two decades.

It is a similar situation across the Atlantic, where the US entered its July 4 holiday weekend in buoyant mood with news of 850,000 jobs added during June. The country has been applauded for its vaccine rollout, even if President Joe Biden will just miss his target of having 70 per cent of US adults vaccinated by Independence Day.

For those considering a return to the office, and who need some humour in these dark times, John Gapper provides a wry look at the situation from the C-suite with an imaginary all-staff memo from the CEO of a New York bank.

Global economy

Colombia has lost its decade-old investment grade status for issuing long-term sovereign debt after downgrades by two rating agencies, blamed on the country’s financial difficulties and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The British and Irish rugby team will play the first game of their six-week tour of South Africa on Saturday, despite an escalating coronavirus outbreak in the host country.

Business

Wizz Air chief executive Jozsef Varadi has negotiated a £100m bonus — one of the biggest payouts from a London-listed company — if he can revive the budget airline after the problems created by the pandemic.

China’s short-video company Kuaishou has cancelled its weekend overtime policy amid concerns in the country’s tech sector about employees being forced to work long hours.

Markets

After the celebration comes the hangover. Chinese stocks suffered their worst day in three months as investors offloaded shares in local makers of liquor and beer following the ruling Communist party’s centenary celebrations.

The essentials

The pandemic has prompted many people to reassess their life choices. Lucy Kellaway, the FT columnist-turned-teacher, shares some of the lessons she has learned about herself after making a career switch.

Have your say

Nick H on Long live the (reconfigured) office:

“

The real issue as I see it with WFH (which I greatly enjoy), is the disparity between those of us that have lovely home offices and are established in our jobs and those who are new and/or are working from the kitchen table in a shared house with toddlers or flat mates. It is difficult not to see this as another kick in the teeth for the young who already labour under tuition fees, unaffordable housing and poor job prospects.

Final thought

First-hand accounts from a young Afghan musician, a Nato interpreter, a former politician and a female film-maker reveal the impact of the 20-year war in Afghanistan as US troops pull out and the Taliban advances.

Recommended newsletters Editor’s Choice — The FT Editor’s personal selection of favourite stories. Sign up here #techFT — The latest on the most pressing issues in the tech sector. Sign up here