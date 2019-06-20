Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Pressure mounts on the US and China to ease trade tensions at next week’s G20 summit, Deutsche Bank is under criminal investigation in the US in connection with alleged failures to comply with anti-money laundering laws and Nissan agrees on a truce with Renault in their governance dispute ahead of the Japanese carmaker’s pivotal shareholder meeting next week. Plus, the Federal Reserve held US interest rates steady, but put investors on notice for a future cut. The FT’s US markets editor, Robin Wigglesworth, explains.