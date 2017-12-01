Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Martin Schulz has set out a list of tough conditions for talks with Angela Merkel aimed at forming a new German government, making clear that he would not rush his Social Democrats into a repeat of the so-called “grand coalition” with the chancellor’s conservative bloc.

Speaking after a meeting of his party’s senior leaders on Friday, the SPD chief confirmed he was ready to hold talks with the chancellor’s Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union. But he insisted there was “no time pressure” and said a renewal of the parties’ previous alliance was far from assured.

“There was broad support not to exclude any option in terms of forming a government,” Mr Schulz told a press conference in Berlin. “We have many options and we should talk about all of these options.”

Ms Merkel has been running a caretaker administration since September’s election and her attempts to broker an alternative coalition collapsed last month. German business leaders and the country’s European partners want an end to the political stalemate in Berlin as soon as possible.

The SPD leader suggested his party was determined to extract a high political price from Ms Merkel should a further coalition be agreed. In a separate interview with Der Spiegel, he said his party wanted to push for a “refoundation of Europe”, and would call for a common European tax policy and the appointment of a EU finance minister.

Domestically, he backed the introduction of a so-called “citizens’ insurance”, a single health insurance scheme for all that would end the current split between patients with private and statutory health insurance. “We have to abolish the two-class health system,” Mr Schulz said.

Doctors, who earn more from private patients than from patients with statutory insurance, are bitterly opposed to the proposed reform. The CDU, too, has long been critical.

Mr Schulz, who faces re-election at a party congress next week, is under pressure to shore up his position after leading the SPD to its worst election result in modern German history. The Social Democrats, who were the junior party in Ms Merkel’s government, won just 20.5 per cent of the vote on September 24, prompting a vow from Mr Schulz to rebuild the party in opposition.

He was forced to abandon that promise last week, after Ms Merkel’s attempt to form a three-way coalition government with the pro-business Free Democrats and the left-leaning Greens collapsed in acrimony.

The breakdown has plunged Germany into unfamiliar uncertainty and leaves political leaders with three options to end the deadlock: a grand coalition, a Merkel-led minority government or new elections.

The chancellor, who is seeking to prolong her 12-year reign by another four years, has made clear she prefers the stability of a formal coalition over other options. But Ms Merkel, too, has been weakened by the impasse and by the poor showing of her party in September.

Many SPD officials and much of the party base remain deeply reluctant to join another government with the veteran chancellor, making it all the more necessary for Mr Schulz to drive a hard bargain.

Aside from the demand for a citizens’ insurance, SPD leaders have also talked up the need for a crackdown on precarious employment, for example by making it harder for employers to sign temporary work contracts.

In recent days, the Social Democrats have also reminded the CDU/CSU of their longstanding proposal to grant a legal right to workers to move from part-time to full-time work. Boosting pensions is also high on the SPD’s wish list.