Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

What's the best bank account for students? Who will give you an interest-free overdraft? And how can you get hold of a student railcard? Lucy Warwick-Ching, FT Money digital editor talks to three experts about how to make the most of your money as a student. Plus we hear how your credit rating as a student can affect your ability to get finance long after you've finished studying. And finally Guy Anker of Moneysavingexpert.com tells us why you shouldn't automatically pay off your student loan if you can afford it.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.