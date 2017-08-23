Soyabean oil rises on US ruling over foreign biodiesel subsidies

The price of soyabean oil jumped on the US government’s preliminary ruling that Argentina and Indonesia were allegedly subsidising their biodiesel exporters.

The ruling, which comes ahead of a final decision in November, could pave the way for backdated duties. Soyabean oil futures contracts rallied as much as 2.7 per cent to 35.01 cents a pound before trading at 34.60 cents.

If import duties are imposed, it will make biodiesel imports more expensive and increase demand for domestically produced biodiesel, which is mainly sourced from soyabeans. In 2016, the US imported just under 2m tonnes of plant-based biodiesel fuel derived from vegetable oils or animal fats from Argentina and Indonesia, about 80 per cent of the total.

Rabobank, a leading lender to agribusinesses, said that import duties could spur a reduction of 500m lbs in US soya oil inventories to a 20 year-low in 2017/18. “It would have a 15-20 per cent price impact on soya oil,” said Graydon Chong, analyst at Rabobank, adding that import duties could prompt additional soyabean demand of 50m bushels to be crushed for oil.

The announcement also boosted the price of biodiesel credits that may be bought in lieu of meeting biodiesel mandates, known as Rins. Biodiesel Rins jumped after the announcement on the assumption that it would cost more to use the biofuel, trading as high as $1.20 on Wednesday, up from $1.05 a week before, according to Opis, a price reporting service.

US biodiesel producers filed an anti-dumping petition with the US Department of Commerce in March.

“The Commerce Department has recognised what this industry has known all along — that foreign biodiesel producers have benefited from massive subsidies that have severely injured US biodiesel producers,” said Doug Whitehead, chief operating officer of the National Biodiesel Board.

The commerce department said that exporters of biodiesel from Argentina had received subsidies of 50.29 per cent to 64.17 per cent, while Indonesian companies had state help of 41.06 per cent to 68.28 per cent.

It said it would instruct importers of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia to collect cash deposits and that it would announce its final decision on November 7.

US biodiesel production, at about 100,000 barrels a day, is small relative to the size of the country’s overall liquid fuels market of nearly 20m b/d. The industry has been supported by a mix of blending mandates and tax credits.

Rabobank said that the import duties on biodiesel could have ramifications for other commodities. A rise in US soyabean oil demand would lead to extra meal being produced, as soyabeans are crushed to produce both oil and meal.

But for Argentina, there would be less meal as its US biodiesel exports account for about a fifth of Argentine soya oil production; the decrease in exports could mean less soyabeans crushed.

US import duties would also be bearish for the international palm oil prices because it accounts for about 90 per cent of total Indonesian biodiesel exports, and requires about 1.1 per cent of total Indonesian palm oil production.