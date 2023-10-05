Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Rishi Sunak is pitching himself as the change candidate at the next election with a raft of policy shake-ups - but does the substance match the rhetoric? The FT’s Whitehall editor Lucy Fisher is joined by columnist Robert Shrimsley and political editor George Parker to discuss what we learned from the Conservatives’ conference about the election campaign the party will run. The trio also look ahead to Labour’s gathering in Liverpool. Plus, the FT’s Jen Williams reviews whether voters in the north and Midlands feel the Tories have lived up to their 2019 pledge to “level up” the country.

