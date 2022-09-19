Markets are increasingly betting on policymakers raising borrowing costs higher and faster, an FT-IGM survey shows economists expect the US central bank will lift its benchmark policy rate above 4 per cent and hold it there beyond 2023, and the market downturn has sparked the longest tech IPO drought in more than 20 years. Plus, the FT’s Kadhim Shubber talks about his investigation into the fall of high flying cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network.

Central banks set to hit peak rates higher at faster pace

Fed to keep interest rates above 4% beyond 2023, economists predict

Market downturn brings longest tech IPO drought in decades

Inside Celsius: How one of crypto’s biggest lenders ground to a halt

Alex Mashinsky took control of Celsius trading strategy months before bankruptcy

