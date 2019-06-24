Greater Manchester will adopt a new, London-style franchise system for the region’s buses to end the high fares, confusing tickets and erratic services that have seen passenger numbers plummet, Andy Burnham pledged on Monday.

If Mr Burnham succeeds, other directly elected mayors in big cities could follow suit under new powers granted to them by the UK government last year.

Buses outside London were deregulated in the mid-1980s and passenger numbers have gone down by a third in Greater Manchester since then. They have doubled in London, where fares are far cheaper thanks to subsidies by Transport for London, the local government body responsible for the transport system in the capital.

Buses are the most popular form of public transport nationwide; in Greater Manchester, a conurbation of 2.7m, 75 per cent, or about 200m journeys annually, are on buses; 15 per cent are by tram; and 10 per cent by train.

Mr Burnham said: “Our current public transport system is fragmented and unreliable, with often confusing ticketing and passenger information. A truly integrated transport network has the potential to transform Greater Manchester. By allowing people to easily and quickly move around our city-region we can unlock growth, cut congestion and air pollution and enable our residents to lead fulfilling and rewarding lives.”

His “Our Network” vision includes a free bus pass for 16 to 18-year-olds, contactless payment for trams, a new bike hire scheme including electric bikes and three experimental “tram-trains” that can run on heavy and light rail tracks.

The franchise plan must be approved by seven of Greater Manchester’s 10 council leaders at a meeting on Friday and then assessed by an independent auditor. Bus companies are likely to oppose it.

In a deregulated market, private bus companies can choose which routes to run and how much to charge, which lets them maintain the busiest, most profitable routes and close the others.

“Competition can result in ‘over-busing’ on certain routes, while other, less profitable routes are left with a minimal service, or no service at all,” the mayor’s office said. “The number and variety of bus tickets is complicated. Passengers have to pay more for a ticket that they can use on more than one bus operator’s network.”

Under franchising local government determines routes, frequencies and fares. However, it entails public subsidy and bus operators say it stifles investment and innovation. It also reduces their profits. The mayor is likely to have to find millions more annually for subsidies.

Mr Burnham would not reveal the cost of franchising but said it was affordable under current funding levels, though he would like greater government contribution. The conurbation spends £27m annually on bus subsidies.

Council spending on bus services outside the capital was £203m in 2017-18, in London it is £722m this year. London fares are £1.50 for a ticket lasting an hour on any service. A single journey in Greater Manchester can cost £4.

There are more than 30 different operators in Manchester, including Stagecoach, First, Go-Ahead and Arriva dominate the market. Bus companies earn £200m in fare revenue and subsidy annually.

First in February sold part of its Manchester operation about 160 vehicles for £11.2m to Go-Ahead group.

In May a committee of MPs said the government needed to intervene in the bus market to prevent economic and environmental damage.